Kentucky Transfer Devin Askew Announces His Commitment

Former Kentucky Wildcat Devin Askew is the latest big name to contribute to this year’s booming transfer market.

On Tuesday afternoon, Askew revealed that he would be transferring to Chris Beard’s new-look Texas Longhorns program. Speaking to 247Sports, the rising-sophomore guard announced his decision.

“After exploring the different universities, I’m excited to attend the University of Texas,” Askew said. “Thank you to coach [Chris] Beard and the coaching staff! I can’t wait to get started!”

Askew entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal portal on Apr. 5. With just over a week to sort through his countless options, the highly-ranked transfer prospect quickly made his decision.

Beard taking the UT job on Apr. 1 seemed to play a significant role in Askew’s choice. The former Texas Tech coach recruited the 6-foot-3 guard back when he was ranked as the No. 37 overall player in the 2020 class.

“I chose Texas because Coach Beard and his coaching staff are completely invested into their players and player development,” Askew said. “They have also watched film on my game and see that my playing style and abilities will thrive in their program.”

Through 29.0 minutes per game in his freshman season at Kentucky, Askew averaged 6.5 points per game. Likely expecting to enjoy the perennial success of a John Calapari-led Wildcats program, the 18 year old’s first and only season with the team certainly didn’t deliver. Notching one of the worst seasons in recent UK history, the inexperienced squad finished the year with a 9-16 record.

Joining an exciting up-and-coming Texas roster with Beard at the helm, Askew is no doubt in for an improved season in 2021.