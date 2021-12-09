Key Buccaneers Starter Missed Practice On Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting center Ryan Jensen missed practice again on Thursday. This was his second missed practice in a row as he deals with an ankle injury.

As of right now, Jensen is questionable to take the field for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. If he misses this Week 14 contest, it will be the first time he’s been unavailable for a game since 2016.

Third-round pick Robert Hainsey is listed as the Bucs’ backup center. So far through his first NFL season, the rookie out of Notre Dame has only logged 21 offensive snaps. Tampa Bay could reshuffle their line to avoid starting the inexperienced center if Jensen is unable to play.

After starting his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Ryan Jensen made his way to Tampa Bay in 2018. Since the arrival of Tom Brady in 2020, the former first-round draft pick has been a steady and durable starter in front of the superstar QB.

Jensen’s activity in Friday’s practice will likely indicate his status heading into the weekend.

The Bucs will kickoff against the Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The game will air on CBS.