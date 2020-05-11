Khabib Nurmagomedov Fires Back At Conor McGregor In Bold Tweet

Conor McGregor may have made a mistake coming after Khabib Nurmagomedov Monday afternoon. The lightweight champion has fired back at The Notorious with a perfect response.

McGregor called Nurmagomedov a “hiding rat” and an “embarrassment to real fighting” via Twitter on Monday. The Notorious is, of course, referring to the lightweight champion’s decision to pull out of UFC 249, once again avoiding a match with Tony Ferguson.

Following Justin Gaethje’s TKO of Tony Ferguson, Nurmagomedov wrote “No comment” on Twitter. That cryptic message didn’t sit well with McGregor, subsequently sparking a series of heated tweets, some of which were directed at Nurmagomedov. But McGregor didn’t exactly think this one through.

Nurmagomedov had the perfect response to The Notorious, posting a photo of his victory over McGregor which ended in submission. McGregor should probably avoid Twitter for the next few days.

Yes, we remember you, you was so nice that night, be same, don’t be fake. pic.twitter.com/SOcLb5jjKX — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 11, 2020

As the old saying goes, “talk is cheap.” McGregor’s never been afraid to lash out at rivals. Most of the time, he’s able to back up his talking.

But Nurmagomedov put that trash talking to rest with his dominant victory over The Notorious in 2018.

Until the two fighters fight again – which hasn’t been confirmed, but will likely happen at some point down the road – McGregor should probably avoid any interactions with Nurmagomedov.