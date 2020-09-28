Kirk Hebstreit Names Top 5 College Football Players Of The Week

After a wild weekend of college football, College GameDay‘s Kirk Herbstreit has released his top five players of the week list. To no surprise, a new SEC quarterback sits atop the ranking.

Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello is the No. 1 player of the week on Herbstreit’s list. The recognition is well deserved. Costello transferred to MSU during the off-season after spending a few years in the Pac-12 with Stanford. His pairing with head coach Mike Leach couldn’t have been more perfect.

Costello threw for 623 yards and five touchdowns in Leach’s air-raid attack to stun No. 6 LSU 44-34 on Saturday. The Bulldogs’ signal-caller might be a dark-horse Heisman candidate if he can string together some more big performances. As long as Mississippi State keeps winning, Costello will be in the Heisman conversation.

Another SEC quarterback checks in at No. 2 in Florida’s Kyle Trask. Herbstreit paired him up with Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. Trask threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns while Pitts hauled in eight catches for 170 yards and four touchdowns.

Take a look at the rest of Herbstreit’s top five players list in the tweet below.

A pair of SEC receivers in Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle and Auburn’s Seth Williams check in at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively.

Meanwhile, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger lands at No. 4 after the Longhorns’ stunning comeback over Texas Tech on Saturday.

We’re certainly looking forward to this upcoming weekend of college football action as the season rolls along.