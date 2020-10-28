After covering the BYU vs. Navy game for ESPN in Week 1 of the season, Kirk Herbstreit’s eyes were opened to the legitimate talent of the Cougars squad.

Herbstreit says of all the teams in college football, he’s most excited to see where the playoff committee will rank the current No. 11 team if they’re able to run the table.

Have always loved @KirkHerbstreit , seems like his experience doing the #Byu – Navy game has put him on team #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/pvy0WyGMnA — Trevor (@TrevOreTrevOre) October 27, 2020

The ESPN football analyst cited returns from injury and veteran leadership as the driving factors for BYU as a championship-caliber team. Herbstreit also noted the Cougars under-the-radar talent at offensive skill positions.

But, the X-factor for BYU so far this season has no doubt been quarterback Zach Wilson. The junior has thrown 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions through the first five games of the season, including a game against a solid Houston team where he threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns.

When a team like BYU goes undefeated, the debate for the College Football Playoff always comes into question. The Cougars just haven’t been tested so far this season, outscoring their weaker opponents by an average score of 45-14. With the lack of strength in BYU’s schedule, it would be hard to make a case for them in the top four even if they run the table.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, their schedule wasn’t always this weak. Before the season was altered due to COVID-19, BYU had games scheduled against Utah, Michigan State, Arizona State, Minnesota and Missouri.

If the Cougars were able to produce the same results in this pre-coronavirus schedule, they would almost be guaranteed a spot in the playoff.

For now, BYU still has to win out if they even want a chance. After that, it’s all up to the higher powers.