Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top 6 Teams From Week 8

ESPN College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal his top six performing teams of week eight.

Coming in at No. 6, Herbstreit had Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons recorded their third straight win of the season on Saturday after starting the year with an 0-2 record, taking down a strong No. 19 Virginia Tech team. Deacons star running back Christian Beal-Smith had his second 100+ rushing yard game of the season.

At No. 5 Herbstreit took LSU. The Tigers improved their record to 2-2 with a 52-27 victory, handily taking down a South Carolina team that was just coming off an upset of a solid Auburn team. After LSU starting QB Myles Brennan suffered a torn abdomen in the game against Missouri, backup quarterback TJ Finley was forced to make his collegiate debut on Saturday. The 6-foot-6, 242-pound true freshman went 17 for 21 for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Tigers offense rolled to their third 40+ point game of the year.

With his No. 4 pick, Herbstreit selected Michigan. The No. 13 Wolverines had a strong season opener, defeating the No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers 49-24. Michigan’s balanced running attack accounted for five of the team’s six offensive touchdowns.

Oklahoma State came in at No. 3. The No. 6 Cowboys remained undefeated after grinding out a 24-21 win against No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday. Quarterback Spencer Sanders struggled a little through the air with two interceptions but was able to make it up with his legs, rushing for 71 yards and a touchdown. Running back Chuba Hubbard dished in 139 yards rushing and a touchdown of his own.

At No. 2 is Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights pulled off a 38-27 upset on Michigan State in their season opener, getting off to a flaming start when then scored 28 points in the first half.

Finally, Herbstreit unsurprisingly had Indiana at No. 1. The Hoosiers pulled off the biggest upset of the day on Saturday taking down No. 8 Penn State in a thrilling overtime victory. Indiana capped off the win with a gutsy play call from head coach Tom Allen, going for two after answering the Nittany Lions touchdown in OT.