Kyle Kuzma Sends Clear Message About His NBA Future

Coming off an underwhelming season for both player and team, Kyle Kuzma recognizes the significance of this offseason. The University of Utah alumnus talked with Bleacher Report on Thursday about his outlook on and off the basketball court.

While Kuzma was a key cog in the Lakers’ 2020 championship run, his responsibilities on offense have decreased since LA acquired LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Kuzma averaged 16.1 and 18.7 points per game in his first two years in the NBA. While he hasn’t eclipsed 13 points per game in either of the last two seasons, the four year pro has found other ways to contribute.

“I’ve turned myself into a great defender,” Kuzma said. “My rookie year, I was a stop sign on defense. I didn’t really stop anybody. Now, whether it’s elite wings, 4 men, even point guards and shooting guards, I have the ability to guard four positions now and really affect the game on that end of the court.”

Defensive statistics back up Kuzma’s claims. He limited opponents to just 29.7 percent three point shooting in 2020-21, dispelling the notion from earlier in his career that Kuzma was a liability on defense.

“I’ve done a great job every offseason of trying to build something and add something to my game,” Kuzma added. This offseason, ball handling is high on his to-do list. Kuzma’s role during LeBron’s LA tenure has been spot-up heavy. During his first couple of years in the league, Kuzma had more freedom to create shots for himself and teammates.

“I’m working on my ball-handling so I’m able to get where I want on the court more efficiently and not necessarily be an in-the-corner type of shooter,” he said.

Kyle Kuzma believes he’s capable of averaging 25 PPG and reaching All-Star status "I definitely can. I definitely believe that, too. I don't really care what nobody thinks or says. I know myself, and I know my ability. It's hard to be consistent in an inconsistent role." (B/R) pic.twitter.com/vot3ouASFC — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 8, 2021

Kuzma expects to be an all-star someday. He can’t reach his ceiling unless he and head coach Frank Vogel are on the same page about his place within their offensive scheme.

“My biggest thing is I just want to play within a consistent role,” Kuzma said. “If I have that ability, I’ll be able to showcase what I can really do.”