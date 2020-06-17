The Spun

Another Star NFL QB Announces He’ll Kneel For The Anthem

Kyler Murray throws a pass in his NFL debut.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 08: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said that he’ll “absolutely” kneel during the national anthem. Well, it turns out that he’s not the only star gunslinger that will be taking a knee this season.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray told the media on Wednesday that he’s going to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season. He’ll take a knee to protest against police brutality and social injustice in this country.

Kneeling during the national anthem has become a controversial topic in large part because there are people that find it disrespectful to the flag and military. That being said, the protests were never about either one.

Murray probably won’t be the only player on the Cardinals that doesn’t stand for the national anthem. Teams sound more unified than ever this year.

Interestingly enough, the two quarterbacks that said they’ll kneel during the national anthem both played college football at Oklahoma.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently apologized for silencing peaceful protests a few years ago. As of now, it doesn’t sound like he’ll intervene this time around.

With the NFL season only a few months away, there will be additional players that will come out and say they’re kneeling during the national anthem in the near future.

