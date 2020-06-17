Over the weekend, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said that he’ll “absolutely” kneel during the national anthem. Well, it turns out that he’s not the only star gunslinger that will be taking a knee this season.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray told the media on Wednesday that he’s going to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season. He’ll take a knee to protest against police brutality and social injustice in this country.

Kneeling during the national anthem has become a controversial topic in large part because there are people that find it disrespectful to the flag and military. That being said, the protests were never about either one.

Murray probably won’t be the only player on the Cardinals that doesn’t stand for the national anthem. Teams sound more unified than ever this year.

Interestingly enough, the two quarterbacks that said they’ll kneel during the national anthem both played college football at Oklahoma.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently apologized for silencing peaceful protests a few years ago. As of now, it doesn’t sound like he’ll intervene this time around.

With the NFL season only a few months away, there will be additional players that will come out and say they’re kneeling during the national anthem in the near future.