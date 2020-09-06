Lakers Are Wearing Special Jerseys In Game 2 Tonight

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a critical Game 2 against the Houston Rockets tonight after dropping the opening game of the Western Conference semifinal series on Friday.

As they try to right the ship, they’ll be wearing their special “Black Mamba” alternate jerseys in honor of Kobe Bryant. The Lakers broke those out during their first round series win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

It’s tough to see Los Angeles losing tonight, even if the Rockets are a tougher opponent than the Blazers and even if they exposed some of the Lakers’ weaknesses in Game 1.

It is even tougher to think they will lose wearing their Mamba jerseys.

The Lakers will wear their Black Mamba Jerseys on Game 2 against the Houston Rockets 🐍 pic.twitter.com/BWfSl42bxL — The Refrigerator (@RefrigeratorLAL) September 3, 2020

In order to win tonight, the Lakers will need more out of Anthony Davis, who scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in Game 1 but only attempted 16 shots and struggled to score on the Rockets’ undersized center P.J. Tucker.

Also, we’d look for LeBron James to be more assertive, as he only scored 20 points on 15 shots on Friday.

Game 2 between Los Angeles and Houston will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.