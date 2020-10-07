Adam Schefter Has Injury Update For QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, last year’s NFL MVP, missed practice today. Luckily, it doesn’t sound like it is a major issue.

Jackson is reportedly dealing with a minor knee injury. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the situation “is not considered serious,” and the Ravens elected to hold him out for precautionary reasons.

Given all of the news out of the NFL this morning, everyone’s a bit on edge when star players are missing from practice now. For Jackson, it doesn’t sound like anything more than the bumps and bruises that come with a football season.

Jackson is coming off of a nice bounceback game against the the Washington Football Team. He completed 14-of-21 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, and ran for 53 yards and a score. The performance came after one of the worst games of his NFL career against the Kansas City Chiefs and 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes, who Jackson is so often measured against.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson did not practice today due to a knee injury that is not considered serious, per source. He was held out of practice for “precautionary reasons.” With Jackson out today, RG3 took the QB reps. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2020

Based on Schefter’s report, it doesn’t sound like there’s a major risk of Lamar Jackson missing this weekend’s AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He’ll have his first showdown with fellow Heisman winner Joe Burrow, who has looked very sharp for the Bengals through four games.

The 3-1 Baltimore Ravens are 13.5-point favorites over the 1-2-1 Bengals on Sunday.

The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

[Adam Schefter]