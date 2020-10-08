The Spun

Lamar Jackson Reacts To What He’s Seen From Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field on September 27, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

This weekend’s Bengals-Ravens game should be a matchup of former Heisman Trophy winners, with Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow going against Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

Jackson won league MVP honors in his second NFL season, but even he didn’t get off to the fast start as a rookie that Burrow has. Last week, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300 or more yards in three consecutive games.

Burrow has caught people’s attention around the league, including from his counterpart in Baltimore.

“I like his game,” Jackson told the Ravens’ team website about Burrow. “Obviously he broke records for passing yards in consecutive weeks. That’s dope. But I don’t wish him success against us. I want to win.”

Through four games, Burrow has thrown for 1,121 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Earlier this week, the former LSU star paid Jackson some compliments, calling the third-year star “unbelievable.”

Now, Jackson has missed the last two days of practice with an unspecified knee injury, leaving his status for Sunday’s game in a bit of doubt. We’ll have to see what he does tomorrow.

The Ravens and Bengals will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Hopefully Jackson and Burrow both put on a show.


