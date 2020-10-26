Larry Fitzgerald Sends Message To Browns WR Odell Beckham

Veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald shared a heartfelt message to his fellow NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Twitter Monday morning. Beckham was diagnosed with an ACL tear following his first-quarter injury against the Bengals on Sunday.

The seasoned Cardinals wide receiver tweeted his words of encouragement saying, “keep your head held high bro… no challenge you can’t overcome.” Below the message was a photo of the two greeting each other after the Browns and Cardinals played in 2019.

Keep your head held high bro…no challenge you can’t overcome @obj pic.twitter.com/19hrV2e5TT — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) October 26, 2020

Fitzgerald is widely considered one of the NFL’s greatest receivers of all time. The Arizona receiver has tremendous respect for Beckham and has been vocal in his praise for the young receiver in the past.

When Beckham was traded to Cleveland from the Giants in 2019, Fitzgerald raved about the talent that the former LSU wideout possessed.

“He’s one of the best the game has seen with what he’s done thus far in his career,” Fitzgerald told reporters.

There are definitely similarities between the two receivers. Both have the speed to separate from defenders and the athleticism to make contested grabs. Fitzgerald’s career highs for touchdowns both came in consecutive seasons in when he scored 12 in 2008 and 13 in 2009. Beckham recorded 12 touchdowns in 2014 and 13 in 2015 with the Giants.

Fitzgerald is now playing in his 16th year with Arizona. As an authority on NFL career longevity, Beckham will no doubt take some solace in the veteran’s encouraging words.