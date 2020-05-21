LeBron James Has Reportedly Been Hosting Private Workouts

If and when the NBA season resumes, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will be among the favorites to win the championship.

When play was stopped over two months ago, the Lakers were 49-14 and in first place in the Western Conference. They had the second-best record in the league, trailing only the Milwaukee Bucks.

While NBA teams are beginning to open up their facilities nationwide, Stadium’s Shams Charania reports that LeBron has already been hosting private workouts for himself and some teammates. The sessions, Charania said, have been held in accordance with the proper safety protocols.

“It’s been different for every team,” Charania said. “For example in LA, LeBron James has held private workouts with one to two teammates at a time at a closed-off, private location on-court, I’m told. All the safety measures have been taken, I’m told, in these private workouts. Everyone involved has been tested, everyone involved has practiced social distancing, everyone involved has taken the necessary steps to make sure that they’re following all the guidelines.”

LeBron James has held safe, private on-court workouts with some Lakers teammates at a secure location, our NBA @ShamsCharania reports. More details: pic.twitter.com/P4TamkL6li — Stadium (@Stadium) May 21, 2020

Not to be outdone though, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers’ top competition in the West, have also been staying ready. Charania reports that some players from the Clippers have gotten together to work out.

“This is a way for both teams to gain chemistry and be able to be in shape in tune with each other as a potential resumption of the season gets near again,” Charania said. “This is two of the top two LA teams that could be vying in the Western Conference finals for a[n NBA] finals berth come in the summer, potentially in Disney World, finding ways — unique ways — to stay in shape, stay in game.”

The NBA is in the process of figuring out a solution for restarting the season. The league could resume with games being held in Orlando or Las Vegas, according to reports.