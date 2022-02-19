LeBron James Makes His Thoughts On Playing With Bronny Very Clear

LeBron James has likely done everything he’s wanted to in his career, except play with his son.

James has now publicly said that before he retires, he wants to play with Bronny when he’s drafted. It doesn’t sound like he cares which team drafts him either.

“Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point,” James told The Athletic’s, Jason Lloyd.

LeBron James’ message to all 30 teams is clear: If you want me, draft Bronny. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.” @KingJames ✍️@ByJasonLloydhttps://t.co/LrWR2O4oX5 pic.twitter.com/MzkVc12ho0 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 19, 2022

James’ son still has one more year left of high school before he’ll be eligible to be drafted.

Right now, he’s a four-star prospect and the fourth-best player in California. He’s also the sixth-best combo guard recruit and the No. 34 overall recruit in 2023, per 247Sports Composite.

He does have top-tier programs recruiting him, which include Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

Right now, it looks unlikely that he goes that route which will pave the way for him and his dad to play together.