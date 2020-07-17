LeBron James Shares ‘Justice For Breonna Taylor’ Message

LeBron James has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind on racial injustice in America. On Friday, the four-time MVP dedicated an Instagram post to Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers on March 13.

A plethora of athletes have shared their thoughts on the tragic death of Taylor, including Houston Texans wideout Kenny Stills. He was actually arrested earlier this week for protesting at the home of Kentucky’s attorney general.

The latest message from James has to do with the fact that none of the officers involved in Taylor’s death have been arrested. Despite all the outrage from the public, nothing has changed up to this point.

James posted a picture on Instagram that said “Dear Breonna, I’m so sorry this is taking so long.” It gained over 200,000 likes in under 30 minutes.

NBA players are using their platforms to raise awareness for social injustice in the United States.

Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant used his previous media session to talk about Taylor and how the police who killed her are still “roaming around free.”

When the season resumes on July 30 in Orlando, we’ll see plenty of NBA players sporting social justice messages on the back of their jerseys. It’s just one of the many ways the league is doing its part to show its support for equality.