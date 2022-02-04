Lions GM Asked If He’s Open To Trading No. 2 Pick

With a 3-13-1 season in 2021, the Detroit Lions played their way into the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But according to some recent statements from general manager Brad Holmes, the franchise may not be selecting with their current position come draft day.

During an interview with NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero at this week’s Senior Bowl, Holmes indicated that the Lions are open to trading their No. 2 pick.

“I’m always open for whatever,” the second-year GM said. “We’re still in the early stages of it, we’ve got a good feel of the class. We’re in a much better place this stage of the process than we were last year. But still, we’ve got a lot more work to do.

“I’m never scared to move around, so we’re definitely open for business, always.”

I spoke at the @seniorbowl with #Lions GM Brad Holmes about taking advantage of this week, Jared Goff’s future and the chances he’ll trade out of the No. 2 pick: “I’m never scared to move around, so we’re definitely open for business, always.” @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/x8Fhc5ic4v — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2022

Following Jared Goff’s up-and-down first season with the Lions, the organization no doubt has some uncertainty at the quarterback position. But with this year’s QB class widely considered one of the weakest in recent years, the Detroit front office may decided to trade back and fill needs elsewhere.

The Lions selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

This year’s draft will take place on April 28.