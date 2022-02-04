The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lions GM Asked If He’s Open To Trading No. 2 Pick

Detroit Lions Training CampALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes (L) and head football coach Dan Campbell talk after the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

With a 3-13-1 season in 2021, the Detroit Lions played their way into the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But according to some recent statements from general manager Brad Holmes, the franchise may not be selecting with their current position come draft day.

During an interview with NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero at this week’s Senior Bowl, Holmes indicated that the Lions are open to trading their No. 2 pick.

“I’m always open for whatever,” the second-year GM said. “We’re still in the early stages of it, we’ve got a good feel of the class.  We’re in a much better place this stage of the process than we were last year. But still, we’ve got a lot more work to do.

“I’m never scared to move around, so we’re definitely open for business, always.”

Following Jared Goff’s up-and-down first season with the Lions, the organization no doubt has some uncertainty at the quarterback position. But with this year’s QB class widely considered one of the weakest in recent years, the Detroit front office may decided to trade back and fill needs elsewhere.

The Lions selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

This year’s draft will take place on April 28.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.