Little League Player Reportedly Awake Following Scary Accident

A 12-year-old slated to play in the Little League World Series is reportedly awake and speaking after undergoing emergency surgery for a severe head injury.

Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team from Santa Clara, Utah, fell off the top bunk of a bed in his dorm at Williamsport, Pennsylvania. He underwent surgery early Monday after getting airlifted to a children's hospital.

According to an ESPN report, Oliverson talked with family and doctors Wednesday and was no longer sedated in a medically induced coma.

A "Miracles for Tank" Instagram account provided an update on his condition.

"I don’t think we can emphasize enough how grateful we are for the love, support, and prayers," the post said. "Jace wanted me to emphasize that while Easton is making TREMENDOUS progress, he still has a very long road ahead."

He was also able to watch a message of support from his favorite player, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts.

His father, Jace Oliverson, said his son cracked his skull when rolling off a bunk without a guardrail in his sleep. A broken artery caused bleeding in his brain.

Easton's uncle, Spencer Beck, said they're still pulling for Snow Canyon, the first team to ever represent Utah in the Little League World Series.

"As hard as it will be to not have Easton out there playing, they're still from this community. This is still a historical moment for the state, for Little League, and for our community,'' Beck said. "We're cheering them on and maybe they'll have a little inspiration from Easton and they'll go win it all. That would be awesome.''