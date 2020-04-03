Longtime High School Football Coach Dies Of Coronavirus

Last week, a longtime high school basketball coach passed away. This week, another sad story comes from the high school ranks after another legendary coach passed.

According to a report from Nola.com, longtime high school football coach Wayne Reese Sr. passed away due to coronavirus. The report suggests he battled the virus in the hospital for several days.

“Coach Reese was well respected by his peers, staff and players,” said Eric Held, director of the Louisiana High School Coaches Association. “He was disciplined, commanded his players, but his players loved him. He was a great man and role model. This is a huge loss for the coaching community.”

Reese was one of the most influential members of the sporting world in New Orleans. He spent 41 years as a head football coach in the area, coaching several teams during his tenure.

Prayers to the family of Wayne Reese, Sr. Longtime coach at McD 35 passed away due to coronavirus. Reese picked up win #250 this past season. Also was head coach at Wash-Marion, BYW-NO, & was Marshall Faulk's head coach at Carver. RIP Coach- what a great man & role model. @LHSAA — LHSCA (@TheLHSCA) April 2, 2020

Reese most recently coached McDonogh 35, which started the 2019 season 0-3. They rattled off 10 straight wins before losing to Jennings 21-20 in the Class 3A semifinals.

During the 2019 season, Reese racked up his 250th career victory with a 43-8 win over Douglass. He compiled a 117-86 record during his time at McDonogh 35.

With a career record of 255-187, Reese ranks 23rd on Louisiana’s all-time wins list.

Our thoughts are with the Reese family.