Longtime High School Football Coach Dies Of Coronavirus

a shot of a high school football field in new jerseyAUDUBON - APRIL 26: The Audubon High School football field where former star quarterback Joe Flacco played sits empty April 26, 2008 in Audubon, New Jersey. Flacco was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens as the 18th pick overall. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images for Reebok)

Last week, a longtime high school basketball coach passed away. This week, another sad story comes from the high school ranks after another legendary coach passed.

According to a report from Nola.com, longtime high school football coach Wayne Reese Sr. passed away due to coronavirus. The report suggests he battled the virus in the hospital for several days.

“Coach Reese was well respected by his peers, staff and players,” said Eric Held, director of the Louisiana High School Coaches Association. “He was disciplined, commanded his players, but his players loved him. He was a great man and role model. This is a huge loss for the coaching community.”

Reese was one of the most influential members of the sporting world in New Orleans. He spent 41 years as a head football coach in the area, coaching several teams during his tenure.

Reese most recently coached McDonogh 35, which started the 2019 season 0-3. They rattled off 10 straight wins before losing to Jennings 21-20 in the Class 3A semifinals.

During the 2019 season, Reese racked up his 250th career victory with a 43-8 win over Douglass. He compiled a 117-86 record during his time at McDonogh 35.

With a career record of 255-187, Reese ranks 23rd on Louisiana’s all-time wins list.

Our thoughts are with the Reese family.

