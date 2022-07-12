Longtime Sports Writer Dies At 62 Following Cancer Battle

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JUNE 13: A general view during Game Four of the 2013 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on June 13, 2013 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tim Griffin, a veteran writer who covered the Big 12 and a variety of sports, died last week after battling a rare form of cancer. He was 62 years old.

Griffin spent over 25 years at the San Antonio Express-News, where he started as an educated reporter before switching to sports in 1986. Per former colleague Tom Osborn, Griffin served as the president of the Football Writers Association of America while covering college football.

He also reported on all five of the San Antonio Spurs' championships and contributed to numerous other publications, including Sports Illustrated, ESPN, and CNN.

College football reporter Bruce Feldman shared a GoFundMe page created by ESPN writer Chris Low to help cover his son's education costs.

"We lost a dear friend and one of the country’s most respected and beloved sports writers on July 8 when Tim Griffin passed away after a bout with cancer," Low wrote on the page. "Tim was a fixture in the world of Big 12 football and touched fans, colleagues, administrators, coaches and players with his genuine, honest and informed approach to his reporting and story-telling."

Per Osborn, Griffin had a Wilms' tumor, a childhood cancer that resulted in the removal of his kidney. His wife, Nedra “De De” K. Griffin, said he "went off and lived," doing things like running marathons that doctors advised against.

She said he apologized for his latest cancer bout before passing away in his Corpus Christi home. He was surrounded by family a week before his birthday.