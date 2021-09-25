Look: Arch Manning Trucks Defender In Latest Viral Play

Isidore Newman High School’s Arch Manning is one of the most exciting college football prospects in recent memory.

In addition to his deadly accuracy and elite family pedigree, Manning’s size and athleticism have separated him as the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class.

On Friday, the high school junior had his athletic, 6-foot-4, 215 lbs frame on full display — escaping the pocket and trucking a defender for a big-gain viral play.

Arch Manning hit the truck stick then took them for a ride 😳 pic.twitter.com/e9o2hd1Mn4 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) September 25, 2021

While Manning still has two seasons remaining with his New Orleans high school, college football programs across the nation are already looking forward to what the talented young quarterback could bring their teams.

Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, visited Sanford Stadium last week to watch the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs rout South Carolina. Heading into October, he has four more big-time visits lined up: Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Clemson.

If this play is any indication, there will be plenty more highlight reel opportunities for the five-star recruit in his future football career.