Look: Barack Obama Reacts To The Brittney Griner Decision

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 20: Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, watches on during the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The White House confirmed Thursday morning that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody and is on her way back to the United States.

President Joe Biden announced that Griner is safe and on a plane heading home. He agreed to an exchange to free Griner from a Russian penal colony.

Former President Barrack Obama responded to the news by commending the Biden administration and celebrating Griner's freedom.

"Grateful for the long-overdue release of Brittney Griner today from Russian custody," Obama said on Twitter. "Kudos to POTUS and his administration for the difficult diplomatic work involved to make it happen. We’re looking forward to having Brittney back home."

Griner was under Russian detention since getting arrested at an airport in February for carrying cannabis oil in her luggage. A Russian court uphold a nine-year prison sentence in late October and transferred her to a penal colony last month.

Biden said Griner is in "good spirits" and "relieved" to finally be freed.