Look: Crowd At The USC-UCLA Game Is Embarrassing

USC and UCLA are reigniting their rivalry again on Saturday except no one is there to watch it.

Ben Bolch of the LA Times took a photo of the stadium 10 minutes before opening kickoff and the LA Coliseum wasn’t even close to being half full. An argument could be made that hardly a quarter of the stadium was full.

Coliseum crowd 10 minutes before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/Tgnr8HoEDt — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 20, 2021

It’s been hard for Trojan fans to get excited about the team this season due to how bad it is. USC is just 4-5 through nine games and has been looking for a new head coach for the last two months.

Clay Helton was relieved of his duties in mid-September after going 46-24 in seven seasons as the head man. Since 2018, Helton was just 19-14 as the head coach, and after an embarrassing 42-28 loss to Stanford on Sept. 11, the university pulled the plug.

If the Trojans beat the Bruins, they’ll be one win away from being bowl eligible as they’ll go up against BYU next Saturday night from the Coliseum.

Surely, there should be more fans there for that one considering the Cougars are a top 15 team in the country.