Look: ESPN Graphic Sums Up The Carson Wentz Situation

It’s no secret that Carson Wentz’s massive contract makes him almost un-benchable no matter how poorly he plays this season. But an ESPN graphic really drives home just how difficult it is for the Philadelphia Eagles to do anything with him.

On Monday, ESPN released a graphic showing just how much salary cap space the Eagles stand to lose if they cut him over the next two years. The Eagles will suffer a $59.2 million cap hit if they cut him before June 1 in 2021, and $24.5 million if they cut him before June 1 in 2022.

Given that the Eagles are projected to be over $65 million in the red for 2021, Wentz isn’t getting cut. And probably not in 2022 either.

Philadelphia could conceivably mitigate some of that massive cap hit if they trade him. But finding a trade partner that would agree to any kind of deal, let alone give them a good return, will be tough.

But week by week, it’s starting to look like Carson Wentz is losing favor with the team. We just saw him ride the bench in the fourth quarter of yesterday’s game against the Packers for Jalen Hurts.

There’s good reason for that of course. Wentz has thrown 15 interceptions and lost four fumbles while being sacked more than any other player.

With production like that, Philly’s 3-8-1 record makes complete sense.

Will Carson Wentz play out his entire contract with the Eagles? Or will his production force the Eagles to get rid of him?