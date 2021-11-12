The Spun

Look: Kyler Murray Was Back At Practice On Friday

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday night.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals got some massive news on Kyler Murray during Friday’s practice.

Murray was back practicing after missing the Wednesday and Thursday sessions due to an ankle injury. He suffered that injury against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8 and had to miss the Week 9 contest against the 49ers.

Budda Baker, Jordan Phillips, and Rondale Moore joined Murray back at practice as well.

With Murray back practicing, that could mean he’ll be questionable for this Sunday’s contest against the Carolina Panthers. Arizona also may still opt to hold him out for another game considering how backup Colt McCoy played against San Francisco.

McCoy was electric in the 31-17 victory as he threw for 249 yards and one touchdown to get Arizona to 8-1.

Having Murray be available for the stretch run will be of the utmost importance for Arizona. They’re arguably the best team in the NFC and the NFL and he’s the main reason for that.

Murray has 2,276 yards through the air with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games. We’ll have to see if he’s active on Sunday when 4:05 p.m. ET comes around.

Arizona will be looking to get to 9-1, while Carolina will be trying to get back to .500.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.