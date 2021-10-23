Look: Lakers Player Made History In Awful Fashion Last Night

Lakers guard Avery Bradley made NBA history on Friday night — but it wasn’t exactly the kind of history anyone hopes to make.

According to Statline, with his performance in a 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns last night, Bradley became just the 11th player in league history to not record a single counting stat in more than 20 minutes of play.

Through 21 minutes on the court, the veteran guard logged zero points, zero assists, zero rebounds, zero blocks and zero steals — shooting 0/3 from the field, 0/2 from three and 0/0 from the free throw line.

Avery became the 11th player in NBA history to not record a counting stat in at least 20 Minutes of play, he was just running around 😂 (via Joey Linn) pic.twitter.com/o4qZN8bq8q — Statline – Basketball & NBA News (@statline_) October 23, 2021

In the Lakers’ season opener against the Golden State Warriors (the team that dropped him prior to the season), Bradley logged six points, one assist and one rebound through eight minutes on 2/3 shooting from the field (all three-point attempts). Through four preseason games with the Warriors, the former first-round pick averaged 4.3 points, 1.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game.

Through his 12 years in the NBA, Bradley, most well known for his defensive prowess, has averaged 11.5 points, 1.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

With last night’s loss, the Lakers are now 0-2 to start the 2021-22 season.