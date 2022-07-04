Look: Miami Heat Pay Tribute To Longtime ESPN Personality

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 10: A general view of American Airlines Arena during a game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers on November 10, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Hank Goldberg, a longtime NFL and horse racing prognosticator for ESPN, died Monday.

According to Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Goldberg passed away in his Las Vegas home on his 82nd birthday after a long bottle with chronic kidney disease.

Although he handicapped NFL games and horse races for a national audience, "The Hammer" was also a Miami fixture on local radio and TV shows. Following the news, the Miami Heat paid their respects to Goldberg on Twitter.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of longtime Miami radio host and ESPN reporter Hank “The Hammer” Goldberg," the NBA team wrote. "Our condolences go out to his family and friends. RIP."

Goldberg got his start on Miami radio as a Dolphins insider before working as a sports anchor for NBC's WTVJ in South Florida. He spent 21 years at ESPN, where he delivered betting picks long before doing so became commonplace.

He was an industry pioneer who will be missed by south fans in Miami and everywhere else. Rest in peace, Hank.