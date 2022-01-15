Look: Officials Made Egregious Mistake During Raiders-Bengals Game

The Cincinnati Bengals’ second touchdown of the day is shrouded in controversy due to a unfortunate mistake by the officiating crew.

On third-and-four from just outside the 10-yard line, Joe Burrow rolled out toward the right sideline as he looked for a target in the endzone. The Bengals QB got dangerously close to the out-of-bounds marker as he released a pass to Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

As the ball was in the air, a referee blew the whistle indicating that Burrow had stepped out of bounds. After a short period of deliberation, the officials came to the conclusion that the result of the play was a touchdown.

By NFL rule, the play should not have counted due to the mid-play whistle.

A whistle was 100% blown while the pass was in the air. If an official did that, this play is supposed to be ruled dead, per NFL rules. pic.twitter.com/PZNAKsnY81 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 15, 2022

Burrow was clearly still in bounds when he made the throw, so maybe the officiating team just didn’t want to alter the game’s score based on their own mistakes. But according to the rulebook, it should have been fourth down.

This controversial play gave the Bengals a 20-6 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the half. On the very next drive, the Raiders drove down the field to notch a touchdown of their own — drawing the halftime score to 20-13 in favor of Cincinnati.