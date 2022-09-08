Look: Old Photo Of Queen Elizabeth At College Football Game Surfaces

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Queen Elizabeth II waves during a walk about around Windsor on her 90th Birthday on April 21, 2016 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-running British monarch, died on Thursday. She was 96 years old.

Buckingham Palace announced that she passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle.

Elizabeth took the throne from her father, King George VI, in 1952. She first visited the United States as queen in 1957, where she witnessed American football.

Following her death, a photo circulated of Elizabeth attending a college contest between Maryland and North Carolina. She saw a 21-7 triumph for Maryland.

The sports world and society at large have changed substantially over her seven decades of rule. She saw a lifetime of moments beyond the United Kingdom.

Many throughout the more familiar football to her native land honored her passing. The Premier League, along with clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea, mourned her passing on Twitter.

Arsenal held a moment of silence before resuming Thursday's match with Zurich.

Our condolences go out to the Royal Family for their loss.