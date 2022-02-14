Look: Rams Star’s Daughter Goes Viral During Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams veteran offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is looking to win a Super Bowl at 40 years old, but one of his children doesn’t appear to be too focused on watching him try to do it.

Whitworth, who was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year prior to the game, has four children: twins Sarah and Drew, Michael and Katherine. They are all in attendance at SoFi Stadium tonight.

When the NBC camera panned to his youngest daughter during the first quarter of tonight’s game, she was more interested in reading her book than watching the action.

Kudos to Andrew Whitworth’s youngest for being unfazed with the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4ZC9bAy4BE — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) February 14, 2022

NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth becomes the third player to start a #SuperBowl in his 40s. His daughter is celebrating by reading at the game. pic.twitter.com/zlyFF2FKCi — The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2022

This is an especially meaningful game for Whitworth, who has spent the last five years with the Rams after a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s got a chance to earn a ring by beating his old team.

Win or lose, tonight is another impressive milestone in what has been an incredible career for Whitworth. It’s insane to see someone playing so well at left tackle at 40 years old.

Clearly, he’s getting things done off the field as well, judging by the award he took him earlier.