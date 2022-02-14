The Spun

Look: Rams Star’s Daughter Goes Viral During Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth runs onto the field.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth #77 of the Los Angeles Rams leads players on to the field for the game against the Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams veteran offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is looking to win a Super Bowl at 40 years old, but one of his children doesn’t appear to be too focused on watching him try to do it.

Whitworth, who was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year prior to the game, has four children: twins Sarah and Drew, Michael and Katherine. They are all in attendance at SoFi Stadium tonight.

When the NBC camera panned to his youngest daughter during the first quarter of tonight’s game, she was more interested in reading her book than watching the action.

This is an especially meaningful game for Whitworth, who has spent the last five years with the Rams after a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s got a chance to earn a ring by beating his old team.

Win or lose, tonight is another impressive milestone in what has been an incredible career for Whitworth. It’s insane to see someone playing so well at left tackle at 40 years old.

Clearly, he’s getting things done off the field as well, judging by the award he took him earlier.

