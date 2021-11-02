Look: The First College Football Playoff Rankings Of 2021 Are Out

With parity amongst college football programs at one of its highest points in recent years, the College Football Playoff committee certainly has its work cut out for it in 2021.

On Tuesday evening, the committee released its first rankings of the year. While most of the rankings didn’t come as a complete shock, the college football world was stunned by one team’s ranking.

While everyone knew Georgia would be No. 1, the real question was which teams would round out the top four. The playoff committee decided Alabama deserved to be in the No. 2 spot.

Here’s the full playoff rankings:

No. 25 — Pitt

No. 24 — San Diego State

No. 23 Fresno State

No. 22 — Iowa

No. 21 — Wisconsin

No. 20 — Minnesota

No. 19 — NC State

No. 18 — Kentucky

No. 17 — Mississippi State

No. 16 — Ole Miss

No. 15 — BYU

No. 14 — Texas A&M

No. 13 — Auburn

No. 12 — Baylor

No. 11 — Oklahoma State

No. 10 — Notre Dame

No. 9 — Wake Forest

No. 8 — Oklahoma

No. 7 — Michigan

Top 6

No. 6 — Cincinnati

No. 5 — Ohio State

No. 4 — Oregon

No. 3 — Michigan State

No. 2 — Alabama

No. 1 — Georgia

From now on leading up to the final CFP Selection Sunday, a new list will be released every week on Tuesday night.

With exception of next week’s installment (9 p.m. ET), each selection show will be broadcast at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.