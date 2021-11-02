The Spun

Look: The First College Football Playoff Rankings Of 2021 Are Out

Nick Saban and Alex Leatherwood of Alabama lift the national title trophy.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Alex Leatherwood #70 of the Alabama Crimson Tide holds the trophy alongside head coach Nick Saban following the College Football Playoff National Championship game win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With parity amongst college football programs at one of its highest points in recent years, the College Football Playoff committee certainly has its work cut out for it in 2021.

On Tuesday evening, the committee released its first rankings of the year. While most of the rankings didn’t come as a complete shock, the college football world was stunned by one team’s ranking.

While everyone knew Georgia would be No. 1, the real question was which teams would round out the top four. The playoff committee decided Alabama deserved to be in the No. 2 spot.

Here’s the full playoff rankings:

  • No. 25 — Pitt
  • No. 24 — San Diego State
  • No. 23 Fresno State
  • No. 22 — Iowa
  • No. 21 — Wisconsin
  • No. 20 — Minnesota
  • No. 19 — NC State
  • No. 18 — Kentucky
  • No. 17 — Mississippi State
  • No. 16 — Ole Miss
  • No. 15 — BYU
  • No. 14 — Texas A&M
  • No. 13 — Auburn
  • No. 12 — Baylor
  • No. 11 — Oklahoma State
  • No. 10 — Notre Dame
  • No. 9 — Wake Forest
  • No. 8 — Oklahoma
  • No. 7 — Michigan

Top 6

  • No. 6  — Cincinnati
  • No. 5 — Ohio State
  • No. 4 — Oregon
  • No. 3 — Michigan State
  • No. 2 — Alabama
  • No. 1 — Georgia

From now on leading up to the final CFP Selection Sunday, a new list will be released every week on Tuesday night.

With exception of next week’s installment (9 p.m. ET), each selection show will be broadcast at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

