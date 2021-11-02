Look: The First College Football Playoff Rankings Of 2021 Are Out

With parity amongst college football programs at one of its highest points in recent years, the College Football Playoff committee certainly has its work cut out for it in 2021.
On Tuesday evening, the committee released its first rankings of the year. While most of the rankings didn’t come as a complete shock, the college football world was stunned by one team’s ranking.
While everyone knew Georgia would be No. 1, the real question was which teams would round out the top four. The playoff committee decided Alabama deserved to be in the No. 2 spot.
Here’s the full playoff rankings:
- No. 25 — Pitt
- No. 24 — San Diego State
- No. 23 Fresno State
- No. 22 — Iowa
- No. 21 — Wisconsin
- No. 20 — Minnesota
- No. 19 — NC State
- No. 18 — Kentucky
- No. 17 — Mississippi State
- No. 16 — Ole Miss
- No. 15 — BYU
- No. 14 — Texas A&M
- No. 13 — Auburn
- No. 12 — Baylor
- No. 11 — Oklahoma State
- No. 10 — Notre Dame
- No. 9 — Wake Forest
- No. 8 — Oklahoma
- No. 7 — Michigan
Top 6
- No. 6 — Cincinnati
- No. 5 — Ohio State
- No. 4 — Oregon
- No. 3 — Michigan State
- No. 2 — Alabama
- No. 1 — Georgia
From now on leading up to the final CFP Selection Sunday, a new list will be released every week on Tuesday night.
With exception of next week’s installment (9 p.m. ET), each selection show will be broadcast at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.