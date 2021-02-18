Look: The Weeknd Got A Customized Super Bowl Ring

The Weeknd capped off his flashy Super Bowl LV halftime show journey with an even flashier trophy.

A couple of weeks ago, the international pop star took the stage in Tampa Bay for the coveted mid-game performance. On Thursday afternoon, TMZ Sports released photos of the musician’s incredible, commemorative championship ring.

The Weeknd Gets Custom Diamond Super Bowl Ring After Awesome Halftime Show https://t.co/nzyIuX6eig — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 18, 2021

The one-of-a-kind ring was designed by celebrity jeweler Elliot Eliantte — notable for his work with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, sports and music. Decked out in 16 carats of VVS diamonds, this piece is a showstopper.

According to TMZ Sports, the ring was commissioned by the co-founder of The Weeknd’s record label, XO. The label’s diamond encrusted logo sits on either side of the Lombardi Trophy as the focal point of the piece.

Along with the XO logo and Super Bowl trophy, the ring includes some other key elements: his name, the date, the score of the game and the sponsored Pepsi logo.

To make this commemorative keepsake all the more special, The Weeknd was gifted the ring on his 31st birthday (Feb. 16).

Tom Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay Bucs will receive their official Super Bowl rings sometime in the next few months.