Look: ‘Trump 2020’ Car Wrecks On Pit Road At Brickyard 400

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie's No. 32 car goes around the track.LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 27: Corey LaJoie, driver of the #32 Built Bar Ford, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute at Pocono Raceway on June 27, 2020 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

This afternoon’s Brickyard 400 got off to an inauspicious start moments ago when there was a multi-car wreck on pit row.

According to a reports, there were nine drivers involved in the crash: Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex, Christopher Bell, Ricky Stenhouse, Brennan Poole, Justin Allgaier, Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece and Corey LaJoie.

LaJoie drew attention this week when he revealed his decision to race with a “Trump 2020” paint job. The 29-year-old driver is the first to get involved in the upcoming 2020 election with his race advertising.

In the photo and videos below, you can see LaJoie’s No. 32 car among the vehicles in the early pile up. It is unclear what caused the wreck.

Fortunately, Ryan Blaney’s crew member who was injured in the accident is reportedly okay.

LaJoie’s “Trump 2020” paint scheme was the creation of a partnership between his team, Go Fas Racing, and the Patriots of America PAC, which is supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection. The design is scheduled to run in nine races this year.

“With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters,” LaJoie said in a statement last week. “I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November.”

You can catch the Brickyard 400 on NBC now.


