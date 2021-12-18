Look: Urban Meyer Asked About Allegedly Kicking A Player

Following his firing from the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week, former head coach Urban Meyer got on the phone with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport to discuss his departure from the franchise.

Meyer covered plenty of controversial topics during the 20+ minute interview — including the most recent alleged incident involving former Jags kicker Josh Lambo.

Earlier this week, Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer kicked him and called him a “dipsh-t” while warming up for the Jaguars’ preseason finale prior to the start of the 2021 season.

Meyer denied these and other allegations.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute, where is this coming from?'” the former collegiate head coach said. “I’ve certainly made a few mistakes but those weren’t right.”

Urban Meyer, who was reportedly fired “for cause,” had four years remaining on his head coaching contract.

He said he was “heartbroken” that he wasn’t able to turn the Jaguars’ organization around in his first season at the NFL level.

“I just apologize to the city of Jacksonville,” Meyer said.

The Jaguars are currently 2-11 as they head into a Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday.