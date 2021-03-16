Look: Von Miller Reacts To Staying With The Broncos

Denver Broncos fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that linebacker Von Miller will be with the team again in 2021.

On Tuesday, Denver announced it would be picking up Miller’s option for the 2021 season, locking in $7 million of eight-time Pro Bowler’s $17.5 million base salary. This season will be the final one of a six-year contract Miller signed with the Broncos in 2016.

While activating Miller’s option only counts for this coming season, it sounds like the three-time first-team All-Pro doesn’t want to change teams after that. On Instagram this morning, Miller expressed his desire to be a Bronco for life.

“I have totally bought into being a Coloradoan for life, let alone a Denver Bronco,” he wrote. “I want to be here forever through the thick, the thin, the Super Bowl seasons, the losing seasons. I want to be here forever.”

After turning in a typically solid season (49 tackles, eight sacks in 15 games) in 2019, Miller missed all of last season after tearing his Achilles late in the summer. He also dealt with an offseason battle with COVID-19.

In 135 career games, Miller has posted 106 sacks, failing to reach double-digits in a season only twice. He’ll have a chance to prove he’s fully healthy and ready to add to that resume this fall.

In addition to retaining Miller today, the Broncos made some moves on defense on Monday, re-signing defensive lineman Shelby Harris and bringing in free agent cornerback Ronald Darby.