Louisville Reportedly Make Decision On Head Coach Chris Mack

The Chris Mack era in Louisville is reportedly coming to an end.

On Tuesday, college basketball insider Seth Davis of The Athletic reported that the Cardinals basketball program is currently working with Mack to finalize a separation agreement.

The agreement is reportedly pending approval during a scheduled Board of Trustees and Athletics Board meeting sometime tomorrow. Tuesday’s edition of the “Chris Mack Radio Show” was also canceled.

A source has confirmed to ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ that Chris Mack and Louisville are finalizing a separation agreement pending Board approval tomorrow. Louisville, coach Chris Mack negotiating final stages of separation agreement: Source via @TheAthletic https://t.co/E3utpxJA9Y — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) January 25, 2022

Chris Mack and the traditionally-strong Louisville program are struggling so far in the 2021-22 season. Over the past couple weeks, the Cardinals have dropped five of their last six games (including four double-digit losses). All five of the team’s conference losses have come during this stretch — ending with a 12-point loss to the struggling Virginia Cavaliers last night.

Mack took over as the head coach for Louisville in 2018 — following the longtime tenure of Rick Pitino and a one-year stint for David Padgett. Through three and a half years with the program, the former Xavier head coach has led the Cardinals to a 68-37 overall record and three straight seasons with rankings in the top 25. The 2016 Coach of the Year is currently in the fourth year of his seven-year contract with the program.

Currently 11-9 (5-5 in ACC play) on the year, Louisville’s next matchup is against the No. 9-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.