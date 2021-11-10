Aaron Rodgers is taking some serious heat for his recent COVID-19 vaccination scandal. In fact, he’s even drawn criticism from the star of one of the most popular movie franchises of all time.

On Tuesday, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. During his segment, the reigning league MVP took responsibility for comments about his vaccination status that may have been “misleading” — all while wearing a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sweatshirt.

Mark Hamill, the actor of iconic Star Wars character Luke Skywalker, took to Twitter on Wednesday to react to the quarterback’s most-recent wardrobe decision.

“Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn, he had to take full responsibility in THAT one?” Hamill wrote.

Prior to the 2021 season, Rodgers informed the media that he’d been “immunized” against the COVID-19 virus. But when he tested positive last week, it was revealed that the star QB had actually been unvaccinated this whole time. As a result, Rodgers has become the butt of countless jokes throughout mainstream media — including Saturday Night Live poking fun at him this past weekend.

Rodgers received a fine of $14,650 by the NFL for attending a Halloween party as an unvaccinated player. The Packers were fined $300,000 for not properly enforcing certain COVID-19 protocols.

Rodgers’ 10-day isolation period will be up one day before this weekend’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.