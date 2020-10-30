Matthew McConaughey Has Honest Expectation For Texas Football

The smooth, Texas drawl of Matthew McConaughey hit the airways once again on Friday afternoon to discuss one of his favorite topics — Longhorn football.

The actor and long-time Texas fanatic joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd to discuss his expectations for the Longhorns moving forward.

“If you come to Texas, you know what’s expected,” McConaughey said. “You compete for championships. You’re handed the keys to the Ferrari. Here you go, drive it.”

While McConaughey, who was named as Texas Basketball’s “Minister of Culture” last year, may be a little biased towards his school, he isn’t completely off about the teams potential.

The Longhorns are so close to being a great team. Their first loss of the season came in a crushing 33-31 loss to TCU where the Horned Frogs forced a Texas fumble on the goal line of what would’ve been a game winning drive. The next loss came in a grinding battle with a solid Oklahoma team that went to a staggering four overtimes.

If just a couple more bounces of the ball go their way, Texas is a top-10 team.

With a record of 3-2, the Longhorns likely won’t reach the lofty expectations McConaughey hopes for. But, Texas certainly looks to be trending in the right direction if they can start finishing close games.

The Longhorns travel to Stillwater to take on No. 6 Oklahoma State on Saturday.