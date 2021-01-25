Michael Vick Singles Out 1 Mistake Aaron Rodgers Made Sunday

Despite some attractive looking stats, Aaron Rodgers certainly didn’t play his best game in Sunday night’s NFC Championship loss.

On an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd earlier today, Michael Vick singled out the one mistake he thought cost Green Bay the game.

“Aaron Rodgers had the opportunity to run that ball into the end zone and he didn’t,” Vick said. “You’ve got to take advantage of that, you’ve got to feel that. All of the defenders sucked down inside on the end routes… you’ve got to take that. That was the play of the game right there and Aaron Rodgers didn’t capitalize on it.”

"Aaron had an opportunity to run the ball into the end zone and didn't… That was the play of the game right there and he didn't capitalize on it." — @MichaelVick pic.twitter.com/ItX4IMTCKq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 25, 2021

Vick was referencing a key 3rd-down play for the Packers late in the fourth quarter. Down eight points with just over two minutes to go, Rodgers attempted to force a pass to Davante Adams in the end zone with what looked like miles of green grass in front of him. By looking at the angles and space around him, the veteran Green Bay QB probably could’ve made it into the end zone for a chance to tie the game.

Instead, Matt LaFleur elected to kick a field goal on 4th-and-goal — a whole different blunder on its own.

All he had to do was run it in. Look at all that space SMH come on Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/FoBsjKfSZj — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) January 24, 2021

Do y'all think Aaron Rodgers could have run this in???? pic.twitter.com/sA9bUATSUY — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) January 24, 2021

While that missed run opportunity stuck out the most for Vick, the former NFL star also referenced a few other times Green Bay held the game in its hands.

Off two of Tom Brady’s three interceptions, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense were unable to capitalize with any points.

“When I watched him get the ball after the two turnovers, those two possessions I though were the key possessions to the game. And, probably the key reason they didn’t win the game,” Vick said. “They had to capitalize on that.”

Of course hindsight is 20/20, but it’s clear the Packers had every opportunity to win on Sunday night.