National Signing Day is off to a solid start for Michigan football. Jim Harbaugh and his staff flipped one of their top remaining targets, in-state defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, at the expense of rival Michigan State.

Benny committed to the Spartans back in November, but opted to wait before signing. Those extra few months gave Harbaugh a chance to reshuffle his staff, decisions that were pretty important in Benny flipping his decision this morning.

“I thought they’d be able to flip him once (Michigan WRs coach Ron) Bellamy and (RBs coach) Mike Hart got there,” Benny’s former high school OL coach Will McMichael told 247Sports. “He really likes what Harbaugh did with the staff. He really likes having another guy there that he already knows like Bellamy.”

The retention of Shaun Nua, who will coach Benny on the defensive line, was also a major factor. “He’s real,” Benny has said about his future position coach. “I feel like he’s really good at developing guys. He’s a good person. He actually cares about people and everything.”

Rayshaun Benny is ranked No. 195 overall, and No. 16 among defensive tackles in the nation, per 247‘s composite rankings. He’s the sixth-ranked player from the state of Michigan.

With the four-star signed, Michigan football’s 2021 class is ranked 10th in the country, and second in the Big Ten. Michigan State loses one of just two four-star commits in this cycle, and the class has fallen to 48th overall, and 10th in the Big Ten.

Jim Harbaugh needs wins on the field more than anything else, and it is never clear how much freshmen are set to help that aim in year one, though some believe five-star quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy could step right in and be the guy that the Wolverines have been searching for for years now. Snagging a blue-chip player at a high-value position like defensive tackle from a major rival certainly doesn’t hurt though.