Mike D’Antoni Announces Update On Danuel House

Danuel House of the Houston Rockets passes the ball in a game.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Danuel House Jr. #4 of the Houston Rockets passes against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at the Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 29, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Houston Rockets forward Danuel House officially will not play in tonight’s Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

House is set to miss his second straight game of the Western Conference semifinals. He did not play in Game 3 on Tuesday due to “personal reasons.”

Earlier today, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that House is under investigation for potentially allowing a female COVID-19 testing employee in his hotel room. House has denied all allegations.

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni confirmed a short time ago that House will be unavailable tonight. The Lakers and Rockets are set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

The 27-year-old House has been a key bench performer for the Rockets. During the regular season, he averaged 10.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 36.3 percent from three-point range.

House scored 13 points in 27 minutes for Houston in Game 2 on Sunday, connecting on three-of-seven three-pointers and also grabbing five rebounds.

The Rockets won the first game of the series, but the Lakers have won two in a row. A victory tonight would put Los Angeles in total control.


