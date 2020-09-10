Mike D’Antoni Announces Update On Danuel House

Houston Rockets forward Danuel House officially will not play in tonight’s Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

House is set to miss his second straight game of the Western Conference semifinals. He did not play in Game 3 on Tuesday due to “personal reasons.”

Earlier today, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that House is under investigation for potentially allowing a female COVID-19 testing employee in his hotel room. House has denied all allegations.

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni confirmed a short time ago that House will be unavailable tonight. The Lakers and Rockets are set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

Mike D'Antoni confirms that Danuel House will not play in Game 4 tonight pic.twitter.com/xmyrRucFNU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2020

The 27-year-old House has been a key bench performer for the Rockets. During the regular season, he averaged 10.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 36.3 percent from three-point range.

House scored 13 points in 27 minutes for Houston in Game 2 on Sunday, connecting on three-of-seven three-pointers and also grabbing five rebounds.

The Rockets won the first game of the series, but the Lakers have won two in a row. A victory tonight would put Los Angeles in total control.