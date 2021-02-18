Mike Evans Shares What Tom Brady Texted Before Super Bowl

Nearly two weeks ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked the NFL world by blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers defense put forth a dominant effort en route to a 31-9 victory. Tampa Bay held arguably the best offense and quarterback in the league to zero touchdowns.

Earlier this weeks, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans shared what Tom Brady told the team leading up to the game. Evans said it was Brady’s attention to detail that helped the team come out with the win.

“He was texting us a lot of clips, lots and lots of film on what to expect on certain down and distances,” Evans said on Michael Irvin’s podcast. “And he does that all the time, but just in the playoffs and especially this game, he went above and beyond.”

Evans said the messages from Tom Brady would come even when his teammates were sleeping.

“Like 12 at night, six in the morning,” Evans said about the texts from Brady. “People aren’t even up, and he’s telling us this won’t work against this guy. You’ve got to run it like this. This is the detail that went into this and the extra meetings and all the hard work. It all paid off and Tom is a great leader.”

It paid off as Brady and company put together an incredible performance.