Coach K Takes Shot At Other Coaches, Politicians Over Handling Of Coronavirus

On Thursday, FS1’s Colin Cowherd had Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski call in, for what he implied was an unprompted appearance on The Herd. The college basketball legend had a lot on his mind, especially as it pertains to how the sports world is handling COVID-19, and the failings of coronavirus discourse by his fellow coaches and some national leaders.

The discussion lasted around 30 minutes, and there was plenty of other discussion as well, for those worn out by coronavirus talk. They discussed his legendary career, Zion Williamson’s first year in the NBA, coaching the modern player, and even coaching against Michael Jordan. With ESPN’s decision to push up the 10-part Jordan documentary The Last Dance to mid-April, we’re sure to get plenty of Jordan discussion filling the sports vacuum this spring.

The most salient part of the discussion was around the virus, though. Coach K struggled to hold back much, criticizing many of his peers for how they talk about it. He didn’t name any, but over in college football, some like Mike Gundy have been gung-ho about getting players back in May and ramping up for the season, ignoring the risks and science around things.

“It’s disappointing that we don’t come out with a more unified voice,” Coach K said about the college coaching profession. “As a college coach, we represent the college player, not the college coach. And we should be the voice of the college player in the environment that that college player is in now, not 10 years ago or 20, and we should help streamline the changes that help the college player. And we don’t do that. There’s no way we do that. And that’s a failing. That’s why we’re in the dark ages in some of these things… The NCAA came out with a great decision to hold all the sports, and all that. But really how we run this thing is not good.”

On the other side of this situation, Mike Krzyzewski is captivated by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who both he and Cowherd described as a “North Star” on this issue. Coach K recently had Fauci on his radio show.

“Now, how we’re doing the virus? Listen to Dr. Fauci. Listen to the scientists,” Mike Krzyzewski said. “To me, it’s an amazing thing that, all these press conferences that are run. Those are the only people I want to hear from.”

He also took time to effusively thank the healthcare worker battling the virus every day.

“These are heroes…the healthcare providers, they’re on the front lines. Then, they can’t go home. There’s fear all the time that they’re going to infect their own families. This has never been done before. It’s never happened. These people are amazing. Just amazing.”

Fellow coaches weren’t the only ones that he had some barbs for during the lengthy discussion. He particularly took aim at U.S. Attorney General William Barr for ostensibly criticizing the social distancing efforts that appear to be having a great impact, especially in places like Washington state and California, where the spread of COVID-19 has lagged behind where many expected at the start of the spread, thanks in part to aggressive policies from governors like California’s Gavin Newsom.

“I get so emotional talking about it with these people, because I feel…I heard our attorney general say something this morning about ‘Maybe we can get back so people won’t have to be home and hiding under their beds.’ “Hey, listen man. We’re not hiding under our beds. We’re doing what the hell we’re supposed to be doing.” “What are we talking about when people say stuff? Colin, really, slap me in the face if that’s wrong. But we shouldn’t say stuff like that.”

Coach K is on the short list for greatest coaches of all time, no matter the sport or the level. He’s definitely exerting leadership in this area as well, which starts with admitting what you do and don’t know, and pointing to experts’ guidance on issues.

