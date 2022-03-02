MLB superstar Mike Trout has broken his silence on the current lockout negotiations between the Players Association and league owners.

The Los Angeles Angels outfielder released a statement addressing the issue on Wednesday:

“I want to play, I love our game, but I know we need to get this CBA right,” he wrote. “Instead of bargaining in good faith — MLB locked us out. Instead of negotiating a fair deal — Rob canceled games.

“Players stand together. For our game, for our fans, and every player who comes after us. We owe it to the next generation.”

Regarding The MLB Lockout: pic.twitter.com/QQUC1pWr5F — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 2, 2022

Fans from around the MLB world were thrilled by Trout’s statement.

“The GOAT has spoken,” one wrote.

“Concise, poignant, sharp, easy to read. Honestly, I got no notes. Good stuff Mike,” another said.

“That’s my best player in the sport I love,” another added.

Up until today, Trout, one of the league’s most recognizable players, had remained quiet on the issue. Several fans and analysts pointed out what this statement may mean for future negotiations.

“It’s difficult to find a bigger name to speak out against the lockout. Optics not good for MLB right now,” one wrote.

“The GOAT is calling you out. Whatcha gonna do, #MLB?” another added.

Mike Trout, who has been quiet during the lockout, today speaks out loud and clear https://t.co/4phSWXyGGy — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 2, 2022

With yesterday’s failed negotiations, the first two series of the 2022 MLB season have been canceled.