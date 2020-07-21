Mike Tyson Shares Another Terrifying Boxing Training Video

Over the last few months, legendary boxer Mike Tyson has hinted at making a comeback. He provided further indication of one on Monday.

Tyson has been posting training and workout videos and pictures recently. Back in May, he shared one and declared himself “back.”

On Monday, Tyson posted another video clip of himself sparring in the ring. He didn’t speak in it, letting his hands and face do all the talking necessary.

We’re not sure if Tyson’s rumored comeback will actually be successful, but it is pretty clear that he is one 54-year-old we would not want to tangle with.

Iron Mike is still working toward a comeback 👀 (via @MikeTyson) pic.twitter.com/GYg9kJ1LtB — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) July 20, 2020

Tyson’s professional boxing career ran from 1985 through 2005. He was the undisputed heavyweight world champion from 1987 to 1990.

For his career, Tyson went 50-6-2 with 44 knockouts, but he lost three of his last four bouts, including his final two to Danny Williams in July 2004 and Kevin McBride in June 2005. Iron Mike’s last professional win came against Clifford Etienne on February 22, 2003.

Tyson actually won 45 of his first 46 career bouts, with the lone infamous loss coming against Buster Douglas in 1990.