Miles Sanders Has A Message For Philadelphia Eagles Fans

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2020 NFL season with plenty of expectations after a playoff appearance in 2019.

Unfortunately for Eagles fans, the team hasn’t lived up to those lofty expectations thanks to a bevy of injuries and some poor play. After tie against the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia sits at 0-2-1 on the year.

Without a win, fans are starting to turn on the Eagles and quarterback Carson Wentz – who has regressed this season. However, one current Eagles player had a message for those fans.

Star running back Miles Sanders took to Instagram with a message for fans who aren’t happy with the team’s performance thus far.

“Don’t be a fan later. Either with us or not. The whole way,” Sanders said on Instagram.

Miles Sanders on his Instagram “Don’t be a fan later.

Either with us or not.

The whole way!” 📸 @BoobieMilesXXIV pic.twitter.com/p8jAj3yJvp — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 29, 2020

Sanders has played well for the Eagles in two games since returning from injury. The running back racked up 190 rushing yards with one touchdown and seven receptions for 48 yards.

His performance though, has been a lone bright spot for a struggling Eagles offense.

Carson Wentz is completing fewer than 60-percent of his passes through three games. He also has just three touchdown passes while he’s thrown six interceptions.

To be fair, most of his weapons of offense have been hurt. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery hasn’t taken a snap, while Jalen Reagor and tight end Dallas Goedert are on Injured Reserve.

Can the Eagles turn it around?