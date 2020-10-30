Minnesota Vikings Make Official Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

After missing the Vikings’ Week 6 matchup with Atlanta, star running back Dalvin Cook will likely make his return to the field this Sunday.

Cook suffered a groin injury in the team’s Week 5 contest with the Seahawks. Luckily for Minnesota, the team had their bye week this past weekend, giving the Pro Bowler extra time to work through the injury.

The Vikings initially announced Cook was not part of the team’s injury report. However, the team updated his status, listing him as questionable with a groin injury.

Despite the new designation, Cook will likely return on Sunday.

Even with sitting out Week 6, Cook is tied at second in the league for rushing touchdowns this season with seven, only behind Atlanta running back Todd Gurley II. The former Florida State running back also ranks sixth in in total rushing this season with 489 yards.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how Cook fairs this week coming off an injury and taking on the Green Bay defense. In Minnesota’s 2020 season opener against the Packers, Cook was held to just 50 total rushing yards, his lowest total of the season. Although, the All-Pro running back was able to find the end zone twice, proving his worth in the red zone even if he’s contained elsewhere on the field.

With a high level of production from Cook, the Vikings still can’t seem to find a win as their record currently sits at 1-5. Minnesota will need another strong performance from Cook if they even want a shot at the division-leading Packers on Sunday.