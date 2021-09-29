MLB World Reacts To Major Brewers Injury News

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right hand.

On Wednesday, Williams told reporters that he had too much to drink and punched a wall during Sunday night’s NL Central divisional title clinching celebration.

He will need surgery to repair his pitching hand and will likely missed the entirety of this year’s playoffs.

“If I could take it back, I would,” Williams said, per Brewers insider Adam McCalvy.

“I’m pretty upset with myself. There’s no one to blame but me,” he added. “I feel like I’ve let my team down, our coaching staff, our fans, everyone. We know how big of a role I play on this team and there’s a lot of people counting on me.

“All I can do now is cheer my team on and learn from it.”

Fresh off his NL Rookie of the Year award in 2020, Williams was in the midst of another solid season in 2021. Through 58 games played this year, the 27-year-old closer logged an 8-2 record with a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts.

Now, his team will head into the postseason without him.

The MLB world took to Twitter to reacted to this unfortunate news for the Brewers.

Devin Williams during the Brewers’ division title celebration pic.twitter.com/FdPtuzbZAv — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 29, 2021

This is one of those situations where lying to the media would prolly be for the best https://t.co/Z8MfxWoJT1 — whitesoxdave (@barstoolWSD) September 29, 2021

I sort of assume that 50% of "weird" baseball injuries are cover-ups for "I was drunk" and I suspect there were witnesses so that couldn't happen here https://t.co/aOSTz8auL9 — Barry Petchesky (@barry) September 29, 2021

Wow. This completely changes things in the NL playoff picture. The Brewers bullpen had already been struggling in September and just lost their 2nd best RP. What a dumb move by Williams https://t.co/yl8Rbo358u — Rinedog (@Rinedog1) September 29, 2021

First round of the playoffs just got a little more interesting. https://t.co/BTCxWCqEcQ — Peter Moylan (@PeterMoylan) September 29, 2021

Medical staff left open the possibility of a late-playoff return for Williams, but only if the Brewers the World Series.