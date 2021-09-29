The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To Major Brewers Injury News

A photo of a Milwaukee Brewers hat with a glove.MILWAUKEE, WI - SEPTEMBER 08: A detail view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat during the game against the San Francisco Giants at Miller Park on September 8, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right hand.

On Wednesday, Williams told reporters that he had too much to drink and punched a wall during Sunday night’s NL Central divisional title clinching celebration.

He will need surgery to repair his pitching hand and will likely missed the entirety of this year’s playoffs.

“If I could take it back, I would,” Williams said, per Brewers insider Adam McCalvy.

“I’m pretty upset with myself. There’s no one to blame but me,” he added. “I feel like I’ve let my team down, our coaching staff, our fans, everyone. We know how big of a role I play on this team and there’s a lot of people counting on me.

“All I can do now is cheer my team on and learn from it.”

Fresh off his NL Rookie of the Year award in 2020, Williams was in the midst of another solid season in 2021. Through 58 games played this year, the 27-year-old closer logged an 8-2 record with a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts.

Now, his team will head into the postseason without him.

The MLB world took to Twitter to reacted to this unfortunate news for the Brewers.

Medical staff left open the possibility of a late-playoff return for Williams, but only if the Brewers the World Series.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.