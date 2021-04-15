Daughter Of Ex-NFL Star Dies In Apparent Murder-Suicide

Former Michigan volleyball player Molly Lillard, the daughter of former University of Wisconsin/New York Jets star wide receiver Al Toon, was reportedly killed in what police described as an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to reports from the Arizona Republic, Lillard was found in front of a house with multiple gun shot wounds at 5 p.m. local time before she was rushed to the hospital where her injuries eventually proved fatal. Her husband and suspected murderer, Royce Lillard III, barricaded himself inside the home while police arrived at the scene. When the SWAT team entered the home at 11 p.m., he was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Scottsdale Police officials said that the couple’s 8-month-old child was also inside the home but was not harmed.

Molly Lillard, 28, graduated from Middleton High School in 2010. There, she led her school to two Wisconsin state volleyball tournaments before receiving an offer to play at the University of Michigan. Through four years with the Wolverines (2010-2013), Molly was a standout player — earning an all-American honorable mention for her senior year in 2013.

We are extremely heartbroken and at a loss for words at this moment. The Michigan Volleyball family is sending all of our love to Molly Toon and her family. She was an amazing friend, daughter, teammate and mother. Molly will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/wNNUzl8oMp — Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) April 14, 2021

Molly is survived by her parents — Al and Jane — and her three siblings.

Al Toon finished his collegiate career with Wisconsin in 1984 as the all-time leading receiver in Badgers program history with 131 receptions, 19 receiving touchdowns and 2,103 receiving yards. Selected by the Jets with the No. 10 overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft, Toon played his entire eight-year career in New York — logging 6,605 yards, 31 touchdowns, three Pro Bowl selections and one First-Team All-Pro honor.

Our thoughts are with the Toon family through this difficult time.