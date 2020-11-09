Monday Injury Update For Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

After what looked like a potentially serious injury on Sunday, the Steelers are optimistic about the quarterback’ Ben Roethlisberger’s situation.

Big Ben briefly left yesterday’s 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys right before halftime, though he returned and played the entire second half. There was still some lingering concern around the Steelers organization today.

However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, team officials are more optimistic now after the MRI tests came back on Monday.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sustained injuries to both knees on Sunday, but after tests today, there is cautious optimism that he’ll be healthy enough to play vs the #Bengals. While both knees got trapped, his feet not being stuck in the turf saved him from major injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2020

Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore hit Roethlisberger low, folding both of his legs underneath him. The quarterback immediately reached for his left knee after he fell to the turf.

“Someone hit me right on the side of the knee,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “Felt like it kind of bent my knee a little bit. Part of the game of football. Guys get hit all the time.”

There’s a reason why Big Ben is considered one of the toughest quarterbacks in the league. The Steelers QB was able to return to the field after a quick timeout and led Pittsburg on a touchdown drive near the end of the first half. Roethlisberger finished the game, throwing for 306 yards and three touchdowns in a come-from-behind victory against the Cowboys.

Though the injury looked potentially concerning, the quarterback continued his positive attitude towards the situation after the game.

“I’ll be fine. Thank you for asking,” Roethlisberger said when asked about the injury, via NFL.com.

For now, Roethlisberger is expected to take the field on Sunday against the Bengals. The Steelers will look to extend their unbeaten streak to 9-0.