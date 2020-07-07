NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Has Landed A New Endorsement Deal

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace started the day getting targeted by President Trump on Twitter and ended it with a newly announced endorsement deal.

Beats by Dre announced Monday night that it has signed Wallace to its team. The move was apparently already in the works and set to be revealed later this weekend, but today’s events led to Apple subsidiary releasing the news tonight.

“We weren’t going to announce this until later this week, but hate cannot win the day,” Beats by Dre said on Twitter. “No one should ever be asked to apologize for standing up for what’s right — we are proud to welcome @bubbawallace to the Beats by Dr. Dre family.”

On Monday morning, President Trump went after Wallace on Twitter, demanding he apologize for the “hoax” involving a noose found in his garage last month–even though Wallace did not find or report the noose to NASCAR officials. An FBI investigation concluded that the noose had been there since last October and was not part of a hate crime.

Wallace responded to Trump, saying in part that its “love over hate every day…Even when it’s HATE coming from the POTUS.”

Other athletes who have endorsed Beats by Dre include LeBron James, Serena Williams, Alex Morgan, Odell Beckham Jr. and Shaun White.

The 26-year-old Wallace is coming off a top-10 finish at the Brickyard 400 over the weekend.